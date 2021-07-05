ETHA Lend (ETHA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One ETHA Lend coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000782 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ETHA Lend has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. ETHA Lend has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $893,822.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00054687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.92 or 0.00921947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.06 or 0.08167589 BTC.

ETHA Lend Profile

ETHA Lend is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,947,841 coins. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

