Ether Kingdoms Token Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 37.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $26,506.83 and $6.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00054404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.14 or 0.00822094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.11 or 0.08007293 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

