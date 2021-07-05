Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 184.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,817,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12,903.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 221,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,373,000 after purchasing an additional 216,943 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $197.57 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist reduced their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.78.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,121 shares of company stock worth $2,761,353. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.