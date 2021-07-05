EUNO Hits Market Capitalization of $8.51 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $8.51 million and $320.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $498.33 or 0.01463530 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,249,361,769 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

