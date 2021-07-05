Euroz Limited (ASX:EZL) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Euroz Limited (ASX:EZL) announced a final dividend on Monday, July 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, July 18th. This is a boost from Euroz’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.
About Euroz
