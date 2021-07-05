Evedo One Day Volume Hits $1.16 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, Evedo has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Evedo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

