Everex (EVX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $379,224.00

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Everex coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $379,224.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00055637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.66 or 0.00933898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.71 or 0.08324645 BTC.

About Everex

EVX is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars.

