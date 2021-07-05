Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Short Interest Up 17.6% in June

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 193,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 69,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3,564.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $61.58. 519,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,062. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36. Evergy has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $65.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

