Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Short Interest Update

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 3,580,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,443 shares of company stock worth $1,976,011 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 389,971 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Everi by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,197,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,333 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Everi by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 95,876 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Everi by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Everi by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,785,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRI traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61. Everi has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everi will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

