EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Short Interest Down 16.2% in June

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 217,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $104,562.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 114,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,877.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $81,203.88. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,075 shares of company stock worth $1,210,104 in the last 90 days. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 38.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 191.5% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 46,614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 63.6% in the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVER shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

