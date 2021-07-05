EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Hits $0.18

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $291,703.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00054098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.77 or 0.00817736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.83 or 0.08023642 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,064,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

