Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 818,800 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 981,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Evogene stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69.

Get Evogene alerts:

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a negative net margin of 1,829.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evogene will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Evogene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 202,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Evogene by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 520,027 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter worth $2,820,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter worth $1,472,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Evogene by 250.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 142,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.