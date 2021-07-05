Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 818,800 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 981,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Evogene stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a negative net margin of 1,829.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evogene will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.
About Evogene
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.