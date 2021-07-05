Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Down 16.4% in June

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 247,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $2.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 million, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52. Evolving Systems has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $5.63.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Evolving Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolving Systems during the first quarter worth $78,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Evolving Systems during the first quarter worth $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Evolving Systems by 443.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 44,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Evolving Systems by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 223,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

