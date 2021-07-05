Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.14 ($36.64).

FRA EVK traded down €0.60 ($0.71) on Monday, hitting €27.96 ($32.89). 1,192,285 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €29.06. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

