Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $33.69. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

