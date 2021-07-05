ExclusiveCoin Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $548,753.15 and $1,659.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001186 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000231 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00009245 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

