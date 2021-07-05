eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 896.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,948 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of eXp World worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 110.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after buying an additional 858,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 110.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,293,000 after buying an additional 626,193 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth $45,346,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 600,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 285,286 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,150,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,335,779.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,254,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,402,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPI shares. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $38.08 on Monday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.04 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

