Expanse (EXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $957,887.34

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $957,887.34 and approximately $682.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Expanse has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,633.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,300.47 or 0.06642359 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $521.50 or 0.01505776 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.93 or 0.00409812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00161734 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.17 or 0.00632837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00419932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007710 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.79 or 0.00334334 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.