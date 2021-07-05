extraDNA Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $525,702.43 and $220,323.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,832.46 or 1.00096260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00040089 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $496.18 or 0.01467979 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.46 or 0.00403737 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007789 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.61 or 0.00392345 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006006 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00011053 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005024 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.