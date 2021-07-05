Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Bought by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,458,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,902 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 1.95% of Extreme Networks worth $21,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,686,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,759,000 after purchasing an additional 74,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,733,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,415,000 after acquiring an additional 231,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 85,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after acquiring an additional 196,588 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXTR opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,153.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $155,625.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,321.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,376 in the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

