Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,234 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 442,248 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 210,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 60,366 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.17. 14,569,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,558,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

