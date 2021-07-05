Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Castellan Group LLC

Castellan Group LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after buying an additional 3,380,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,569,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,558,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.