Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $89,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $354.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total transaction of $26,965,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,318,020 shares of company stock valued at $745,401,661. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

