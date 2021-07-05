Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,020 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.2% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $28,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,318,020 shares of company stock worth $745,401,661 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $354.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

