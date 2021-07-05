Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,132,571 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 32,632 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 3.4% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Facebook worth $628,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Castellan Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 96,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after buying an additional 26,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

FB stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $354.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,524,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,175,361. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.08. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.90 and a fifty-two week high of $358.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,318,020 shares of company stock worth $745,401,661. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

