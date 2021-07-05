Faceter (FACE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,800.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a market cap of $3.18 million and $2,800.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Faceter Profile

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

