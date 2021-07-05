FairGame (FAIR) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. FairGame has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $795,995.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002205 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006408 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00107524 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

