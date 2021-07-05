Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,825 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,053,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,534,819. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.57. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

