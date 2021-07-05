Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $5.72 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $78.01 on Monday, reaching $3,510.98. 3,176,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,478. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,328.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

