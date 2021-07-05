Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $5.72 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $78.01 on Monday, reaching $3,510.98. 3,176,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,478. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,328.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
