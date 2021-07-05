Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 26,614 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 684,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,614 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $140,753,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,068 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,998,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,281. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

