Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,076 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $102.54. 4,451,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,359. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

