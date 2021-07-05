Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 741 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.27. 3,026,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $157.28 and a 1-year high of $225.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.