Falconswap (FSW) One Day Trading Volume Tops $154,262.00

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $154,262.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for $0.0745 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00054899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.66 or 0.00924822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.83 or 0.08246329 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

