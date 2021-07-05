FansTime (FTI) Price Hits $0.0003

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. FansTime has a total market cap of $779,016.09 and approximately $200,891.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FansTime

FansTime is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

