Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8,195.00 and last traded at $8,195.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8,250.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8,206.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported $197.51 EPS for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $75.58 million during the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

