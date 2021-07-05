Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stake Lifted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,960 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,030 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Farmers National Banc worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 76.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

FMNB stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $440.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.81.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

