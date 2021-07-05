FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of FARO Technologies worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $78.33 on Monday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $97.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.91 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.13.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.