Feathercoin (FTC) Price Reaches $0.0261

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Feathercoin has a market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $11,925.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001005 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 114.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

