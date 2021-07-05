Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Federal Signal accounts for about 0.7% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Federal Signal worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,491,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

FSS opened at $39.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

