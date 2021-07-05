Fei Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $28.19 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fei Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and $28.19 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00045428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00133877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00166614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,033.90 or 1.00611529 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

