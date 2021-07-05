Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Short Interest Up 17.2% in June

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,200 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 308,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.4 days.

OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $36.25 on Monday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.30.

Several research firms have commented on FQVTF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

