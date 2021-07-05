Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Apexium Financial LP owned about 0.12% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $633,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 152.5% during the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 70,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 42,371 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $53,315,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $53.40 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.00.

