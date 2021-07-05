FIL Ltd Has $30.22 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,223 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.11% of SVB Financial Group worth $30,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

SIVB opened at $565.21 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,464 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,109. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

