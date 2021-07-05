FIL Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,631 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.48% of Oshkosh worth $39,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $9,213,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $2,611,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 97,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after buying an additional 43,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $124.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

