FIL Ltd Sells 66,285 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,285 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $35,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,597,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,436,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 73,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 272.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 252.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMC opened at $142.31 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $142.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

