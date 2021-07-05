Filecoin (FIL) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.83 billion and $392.74 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $56.40 or 0.00166292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00139700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,024.03 or 1.00318341 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.62 or 0.00921751 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 85,696,438 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

