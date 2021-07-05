Financial Comparison: Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) versus Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Plantronics and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics -3.32% -107.89% 5.62% Sunworks -44.15% -44.58% -28.40%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Plantronics and Sunworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunworks 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sunworks has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.27%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Plantronics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plantronics and Sunworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.96 -$57.33 million $3.17 12.38 Sunworks $37.91 million 7.07 -$15.94 million N/A N/A

Sunworks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plantronics.

Risk & Volatility

Plantronics has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Plantronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Plantronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sunworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Plantronics beats Sunworks on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions. The company also offers services that include video interoperability, and hardware and support for our solutions and hardware devices, as well as professional, hosted, and managed services; and cloud management and analytics software, which enables information technology administrators to configure and update firmware, monitor device usage, troubleshoot, and gain understanding of user behavior. It sells its products through value-added resellers, integrators, direct marketing resellers, service providers, direct and indirect resellers, network and systems integrators, enterprise distributors, wireless carriers, and mass merchants, as well as through both traditional and online retailers, and e-commerce channels under the Poly, Plantronics, and Polycom brands. Plantronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects. In addition, it offers a range of installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

