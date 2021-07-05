FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Trading Down 3.7%

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.14.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF)

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.