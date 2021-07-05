FIO Protocol Trading Up 2.9% This Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $52.74 million and $3.55 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000191 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000131 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001374 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 767,754,494 coins and its circulating supply is 336,322,272 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.