Fireball (FIRE) Price Hits $4.42

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Fireball has a total market cap of $87,253.13 and approximately $210.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fireball has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Fireball coin can currently be bought for $4.42 or 0.00013083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001075 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.53 or 0.00274038 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Fireball

Fireball is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,752 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

